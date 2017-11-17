Kanawha Holiday Open House is Tonight

The annual Kanawha Holiday Open House will take place tonight at the Kanawha City Hall from 4:30pm until 7:30pm. The Kanawha Firefighters will hold their annual Soup Supper beginning at 5pm and continuing until it’s all gone. Among the soups will be three levels of chili. They include chili, hot chili, and “Firehouse Chili.” Also included will be ham and bean soup, beef and barley, vegetable beef, and chicken noodle soups, coffee, milk, and cold drinks for a free will donation.

Anyone who comes to the event can reserve a Christmas Wreath at the supper.