Forest City to Host International Day of Suicide Survivor Loss

On Saturday, the north Iowa area can benefit from an extraordinary event taking place at the Serenity Spa in Forest City. The 2nd Annual International Day of Suicide Loss will be celebrated at 117 S. 4th Street in Forest City. Kate Rogers, owner of Serentiy Spa explains what she and others hope to accomplish.

Many who go through suicide, either through attempts or death, are experiencing depression, drugs, alcohol, withdrawal, and a host of other symptoms. The problem is that those around them are caught up in the moods, pains, and sometimes the same chemical abuse. They may not see what the warning signs are. For those reasons, this Suicide Loss Day was created. During these gatherings in communities throughout the U. S., support groups come forward and inform the public about the warning signs while welcoming those who have experienced suicide attempts first hand, or are friends and family of those who are suicidal.

Last year, Forest City was one of 350 Survivor Day events in 18 nations around the world. Invaluable information was handed out to those who attended and this year will be no different. This year, two movies will be presented. The first is called “The Journey: A Story of Healing and Hope.” The second is a “sequel” to the first entitled, “The Journey Revisited” which looks at subjects from the first movie and how they have progressed over the last three years since the filming of the first movie.

Those who are interested in attending should contact Serenity Spa at (641) 430-6144 to register or go to www.afsp.org. The event is Saturday beginning at 9am until 3pm. It is free and open to the public.