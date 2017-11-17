Enrollment is Down Slightly In Forest City Schools Audio, Local News, Media, News November 17, 2017November 16, 2017 AJ Taylor The Forest City Board finalized the 2017-18 enrollment figures at their meeting on Monday. Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says their student count is down from last year. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Enrollment-1-.wav Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann Lehmann then outlined what this meant for the district. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Enrollment-2-.wav With those things in mind, Lehmann says the board will look into the possibility of early retirements. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Enrollment-3-.wav Sharing Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Print