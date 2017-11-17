Enrollment is Down Slightly In Forest City Schools

November 17, 2017

The Forest City Board finalized the 2017-18 enrollment figures at their meeting on Monday. Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says their student count is down from last year.

Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann

Lehmann then outlined what this meant for the district.

With those things in mind, Lehmann says the board will look into the possibility of early retirements.

