Ellen M. “Ellie” Anderson, age 81 of Joice, Iowa, died on Friday, November 17, 2017 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice with Pastor Bill Peters officiating. Inurnment will be in Concordia Cemetery, rural Joice.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 24, 2017, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221