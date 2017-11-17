Corwith Will Highlight the Story of Iowa’s Buffalo Bill

The Corwith Public Library has received Funding from Humanities Iowa, a private non profit state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, to host a presentation called “Remembering Buffalo Bill: Never Missed and He Never Will” by Roy Behrens at 4:30pm on Thursday, November 20th. Behrens is a Professor of Art and Distinguished Scholar at the University of Northern Iowa. He will present a fast paced and entertaining 45 minute talk which will be illustrated by projected vintage photographs, film clips, and animated graphics on William F. Cody or “Buffalo Bill.”

The presentation will look at the life and times of Cody that involves both tragedy and heroic moments. along with the presentation, there will be some light refreshments. Those with disabilities or are in need of special assistance should contact the library at (515) 583-2536.