The New Tax Bill Passed By the House and It’s Meaning to North Iowans

The U. S. House of Representatives passed a new tax bill today that has a number of new items that north Iowans and southern Minnesotans may want to become more aware of. Much of the information released deals with what benefits and drawbacks are involved with House Act 1 or the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. some of these items include the predictions by the Tax Foundation that 9,600 new Iowa jobs may be created over the next ten years. The prediction also sees an increase of taxable income by $2,246 over the same period.

The standard deduction will go up in the House bill. The current deduction is $6,350 for single filers, however the House bill boosts it to $12,000. Those who are married have a current deduction of $12,700, but that will go to $24,000 for married couples. Those who support the bill say this will make for simpler taxes and larger total deductions. Those who oppose the bill say that this does not give the government enough money to pay down the national debt, despite the fact that the federal government continually borrows money to operate.

In the 4th District, 58,340 taxpayers claim a child tax credit which amounts to $1,000 per child. The bill passed by the House increases that deduction to $1,600 per child which further reduces the family tax burden according to officials. Part of the purpose is to help families is to give families more money back in order to save for college or pay for current essential needs.

One other item could be construed as a victory for many low to moderate income individuals. It is the elimination of the ObamaCare Individual Mandate. United States Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, who ruled to retain the Affordable Health Care Act when it came before the Supreme Court, has stated publicly that the program falls disproportionately on low income earners. Here in Iowa, 82% of those paying for ObamaCare make $50,000 a year or less which is higher than the national average of 80%. Those who fall in a grey area within that pay range are subject to premiums which make it unaffordable and are forced to have to take the end of year penalty. With the elimination of the mandate, the penalty takers will not face that fine. Some officials are also touting that those same individuals cannot use the ACHA insurance because it does not suit their needs. Nationally, it would mean a savings of $300 billion for taxpayers according to the Tax Foundation.

The Senate is currently crafting their version which may be voted on in the next couple of weeks.