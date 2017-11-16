MBT Bank Takes Top Honors

MBT Bank has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by the Des Moines Register. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of the employee feedback survey administered by Workplace Dynamics, LLC a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, among others. According to MBT President Dennis Busta, the bank is excited to be recognized this way.

According to officials with Workplace Dynamics, winners must meet strict standards of organizational health and the company has found it better to ask the employees. In comprehensive studies, the company has found what is most important to employees is a strong belief in where the organization is going, how it will get there, and a genuine feeling of togetherness.

MBT Bank has participated in the survey over the last four years and has used those results to drive cultural changes and growth, and they will continue to do so according to Busta.

The bank has offices in Forest City, Lake Mills, Crystal Lake, and Clear Lake.