Conservation Department Raffle Winners Announced

At their November 13th meeting, the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation conducted the drawing for their freezer and meat raffle. And the winner of that drawing was Susan Schoning of Buffalo Center. For having her ticket drawn, Susan won a 5.2 cubic foot freezer, as well as $500 of meat certificates.

The raffle was a fundraiser conducted by the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, to raise money for the development of the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s new environmental education center in Winnebago County. The Foundation and the Conservation Board began selling tickets over the summer and altogether, almost $2,000 was raised. The Foundation and the Board plan to continue their fundraising efforts throughout 2018.

The proposed 7,680 square foot environmental education center will cost approximately $1.1 million and will be located just south of the north intersection of Highways 9 and 69, north of Leland. It will house the offices of the Winnebago County Conservation Board and will provide space for programs and meetings, as well as exhibits. It will be instrumental in promoting environmental education, as well as tourism, in Winnebago County. The Conservation Board and the Foundation will be holding public informational meetings about the center throughout Winnebago County in early 2018.

The two organizations would like to thank everyone who purchased tickets for the fundraiser and would also like to thank the following businesses for donating the meat: Bill’s Family Foods (Forest City), Captain’s Choice (Rake), David’s Super Valu (Lake Mills), Forest City Foods (Forest City), and Hometown Market (Thompson).