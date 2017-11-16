Christmas With Waldorf Features Six Area High Schools

Waldorf University’s Department of Music is pleased to present Christmas with Waldorf, December 1-2 at 7 pm and December 3 at 2 pm at First Baptist Church in Forest City. Christmas with the Waldorf University Wind Symphony will be held on December 7 at 7 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. This year’s theme is “This Shining Night.”

“Christmas with Waldorf is a very special event for our university, students and community,” said Waldorf University President Dr. Robert Alsop. “This year, our Department of Music has invited area high school choirs to participate in this event. It’s sure to be another great display of music and pageantry.”

Artistically directed by Waldorf University’s Director of Choral Activities, Joel Everist, this year’s celebration will feature the Waldorf Choir, Schola Cantorum and choral ensembles from some of the finest high school programs in the North Iowa area, including the Forest City High School, Charles City High School and the Chancel Choir at First Congregational UCC of Waterloo Choirs on December 1, Algona High School choir on December 2 and the West Hancock, Lake Mills, and Garner-Hayfield Ventura High School choirs on December 3.

Christmas with the Waldorf University Wind Symphony will be under the artistic direction of Cory Schmitt. Well-known Christmas hymns will be performed by the wind symphony and the newly formed Chamber Ensemble.

Tickets are $6 and can either be purchased online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3111605 or at the door. Doors will open one hour prior to the performance. Reserved seating is not available.