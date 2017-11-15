Winnebago Drainage Projects Go Up For Bids

In the process of reclassification of Drainage District 1, two laterals will have to be repaired and a third will need to be investigated for a need to be repaired. On Tuesday, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors discussed the need to make repairs on Laterals 2 and 4 of the district. Engineering reports indicate a significant amount of silt and dirt in the laterals that need to be cleaned out and potential repairs to the ditches.

The board agreed to go forward with the repairs on both Laterals, but before they can take that action, they had to schedule a bid letting session on both laterals. The board has set aside January 9th at 10:15am for bid letting on lateral 2. The board will then hold a second bid letting on Lateral 4 beginning at 10:45am, pending completion of the first bid letting.

A third lateral in Drainage District 1 known now as Sub 1 Lateral 2 will need an engineering report completed before the district can move forward. The report will give them a complete view on the scope of the project and it’s costs. Jacobsen Westergaard Engineering has been assigned the task who should have a report back to the board before the end of the year.