Warriors Set for Nationals, Take on No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan in First Round

The Warriors first-ever trip to the NAIA National Tournament begins in Oklahoma against the No. 1 team in the nation.

Fresh off a 2-0 upset of then No. 9-ranked Gwinnett (Ga.) on Saturday to win the Association of Independent Institutions tournament title, the Waldorf men’s soccer team looks to knock off a second-straight top-ranked foe as they visiting top-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan in Bartlesville Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 18, at noon in the first round of the national tournament.

The Eagles (19-1-1 overall) are champions of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament and are making their seventh straight trip to nationals. OWU has a 4-4-2 all-time mark in NAIA tournament play.

The Warriors (9-7-4) are one of six first-time national tournament qualifiers in the 31-team field.

The winner of Saturday’s game between Waldorf and No. 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan advances to the NAIA National Tournament’s final site, the Seacrest Soccer Complex in Delray Beach, Fla., Nov. 27-Dec. 2.

Saturday’s national-tournament game can be watched live online at portal.stretchinternet.com/okwu/