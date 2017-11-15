Waldorf Creative Writing Students Share Their Works

Four Waldorf University Creative Writing students were selected to share their poetry at the Streamlines conference held November 11 at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.

Ruth Worrell from Denison, Iowa, Keisha Hendry from Nashua, Iowa, Myriah Hacker from Denison, Iowa and Juno Mulherin from Omaha, Neb., read their poetry as part of a panel. Seven other creative writing students from Waldorf University also attended the conference.

“I’m proud of the whole group, especially the four who read from their poetry, putting Waldorf on the regional creative writing map,” said Tim Bascom, director of the Waldorf University Creative Writing Program. “Their poems were a delight to hear, bringing multiple questions and comments from the audience.”

Streamlines is an undergraduate conference celebrating language, literature and writing. This year’s conference included eight colleges and universities from four states.

To learn more about Waldorf’s creative writing program, please visit waldorf.edu