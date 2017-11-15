Teacher of the Year to Speak At Waldorf Tonight

2017 Iowa Teacher of the Year and Waldorf alum Shelly Vroegh will speak at Waldorf University on Wednesday, November 15 at 6:15 pm in the Salveson Ballroom. The public is invited to attend.

“We are excited to welcome Shelly back to Waldorf,” said Waldorf University President Dr. Robert Alsop. “Shelly is a great ambassador for teachers, as well as Waldorf. We are proud to call her a Warrior!”

Vroegh earned her associate of arts degree from Waldorf College in 1994. She then went on to the University of Northern Iowa and received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in special education. Vroegh currently is an instructional coach and fifth grade teacher at Lakewood Elementary School in Norwalk, Iowa.

“This is a unique opportunity for educators to partner and learn from one of Iowa’s best teachers,” said Waldorf University Professor of Education Dr. Larry Hill. “Regardless of your age or discipline, Shelly will leave you with a valuable experience.”

In her new role as ambassador for education, Vroegh networks with Teachers of the Year from other states, as well as serves as a liaison between the Department of Education and school districts across Iowa. She also works with teacher preparation programs at various colleges and universities in Iowa.

Teachers, administrators and the public are encouraged to attend. Students from Waldorf University as well as the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will be in attendance.

This event is co-sponsored by Waldorf University and the Midwest Institute for Ethical Leadership.