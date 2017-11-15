Office of Senator Joni Ernst Accepting Spring 2018 Internship Applications

The office of U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) is seeking Iowa college students and recent graduates for internship opportunities in her Washington D. C. and Iowa offices for Spring 2018. Internship applications are available. “An internship in one of my offices in Iowa, or in Washington, D.C., can be a great opportunity for folks to gain hands-on experience in public policy, communications, constituent services, and more,” said Senator Ernst. “Interning in a congressional office allows our next generation of leaders to serve their communities and learn more about the issues most important to our great state. I encourage interested Iowa college students or recent graduates to visit my website to learn more, or to apply.” Interns will have the opportunity to experience a wide-range of responsibilities. In the Iowa offices, interns will assist constituents and attend local events. In the Washington, D.C. office, interns will learn about communications, the legislative process, give tours of the U.S. Capitol, and help with constituent services. Applications for Spring 2018 can be submitted to Ernst_Internships@ernst.senate.gov and are accepted on a rolling basis. For student/parent questions, please contact Gabrielle Cirenza at Gabrielle_Cirenza@ernst.senate.gov. All media inquiries should be directed to Press@Ernst.senate.gov. Senator Ernst was elected as the first woman to serve in federal elected office from the State of Iowa and also became the first female combat veteran elected to serve in the United States Senate. In Washington, Senator Ernst serves on four Senate committees: Armed Services; Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; Environment and Public Works; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.