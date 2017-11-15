New Producer Program Creates Connection that Builds Business

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa is inviting local food producers to the first meeting of the North Iowa Local Food Connection on Sunday, November 19, 3-5 pm at the Forum Room of One Vision (1200 N. 9th St W.., Clear Lake 50428).

This new program of producer support will integrate both social networking – getting to know and find business connections with other local food producers and businesses – and specific business development workshops.

Regular meetings of local food farmers will allow participants to have input in the selection and design of business management seminars, workshops, field days, and consulting opportunities. This is open to producers of a wide range of products from fruit and vegetable to meat to wineries and breweries to producers who may not even be producing for the local market yet.

This is not just a sit down and listen workshop; interactive activities will be used throughout to help strengthen connections between participants and connections that build business. There will also be opportunity for one on one business coaching for those who want to put in extra time.

This program will discuss an online communication system to facilitate ease of ongoing learning and information sharing among network participants. The will also develop a series of business resources out of this project; to be housed on the Healthy Harvest website.

Complete details are available at www.healthyharvestni.com