King and Sessions Agree: Indefensible DACA Conflicts with Existing Federal Immigration Law

Congressman Steve King releases the following video of his exchange with Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing this morning. During questioning, Congressman King asked the Attorney General about the constitutionality of the unlawful Obama-era “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” (DACA) program. In his reply, Attorney General Sessions agreed not only with King’s position that Obama’s decision to enact this unconstitutional Amnesty program for illegal aliens was “not proper,” but also with King’s position that DACA conflicts with existing immigration law and would require Congressional, not Executive Branch, action to renew. King and Sessions also discussed the nation’s need for more Immigration Law Judges to handle the current backlog of cases, and King’s belief that the Department of Justice should revisit former F.B.I Director Comey’s erroneous use of “intent” (a standard that does not appear in the applicable criminal statute) to exonerate Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information.