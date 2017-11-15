Iowa’s First LifeLong Links Center for Community Living Launched at Open House December 14

November 15, 2017

The community is invited to attend the launching of Iowa’s First LifeLong Links Center for Community Living on Thursday, December 14 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at 607 Washington Street in Decorah

The Spectrum Network, County Social Services (CSS), Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A), Plugged-In Iowa, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will share how these organizations collectively work to support older persons and persons with disabilities to have greater opportunities within their communities and remain independent

“This collaborative effort allows our organizations to optimize our resources by sharing staff and space which results in reduced costs and increased support for our consumers,” stated Donna Harvey, CEO for NEI3A.

The community is invited to stop by and enjoy refreshments and an inspiring presentation by the five collaborating organizations making their home at the LifeLong Links Center for Community Living.

