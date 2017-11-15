County Opts To Remain in Mental Health District

After a strong attempt to divest itself from the County Social Services District, Winnebago County will remain, for now, in the mental health district. Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, and Wright Counties had expressed interest in breaking away from the district and forming their own district. However, in order to do so, requires a number of procedures, approvals, and new laws from the Iowa Legislature that would grant the four and possibly even six counties the opportunity.

Currently, over 20 counties are members of the County Social Services District. Money from each county is contributed or levied in order to pay for mental health services within the district. These services range from wellness checks to actual hospitalization. In the State of Iowa, there are nearly 90 beds to hospitalize mental health patients. There are over 10,000 cases of mental health issues in the state, so only the most severe receive a bed space. Right now, there are a little over 20 beds in the County Social Services District. Concerns were raised that patients in Winnebago, Worth, Wright, and Hancock were not getting an opportunity to have at least one of the beds. Directors for the district refused to supply how many patients from the four counties actually occupied the beds. They were willing to supply that over 100 from Winnebago and over 120 patients were getting some form of treatment or attention.

Winnebago Supervisor Bill Jensvold cited that one of the reasons for the change of heart was the cost, especially at a time when the county is watching every dime.

Another issue comes from the Iowa Legislature. Local legislators like Dennis Guth or Tedd Gassman would have to forward legislation that would help push the new district forward. Winnebago Supervisor Terry Durby felt that the opportunity was available in the future.

For now, set up costs were prohibitive when it came to establishing the new district. Then there were the costs of staffing while the new district was operational. Currently those mental and public health departments who work with Medicaid and Medicare virtually drown in paperwork. Theses forms substantiate treatments, medicines, visitations, and a host of other criteria that must be met in order for the organization such as the Winnebago Public Health Department to recoup their costs. In some cases, the claims that are filed will be subject to scrutiny by Medicare and Medicaid resulting sometimes in non-payment over a technicality. Durby stated that the new district would have to follow the same procedures and perhaps face the same non-payment problems.

For now, County Social Services has stated that they want to hear and potentially address the concerns of the four counties. That does not mean that the counties are not continuing to explore the possibility of a breakaway in the future. According to sources, the timing was not right to break away right now.