West Hancock Schools Take A Different Approach in Fundraising

Several school districts have discovered a new unique way to raise larger sums of money. It’s not your typical candy or pizza coupon route. It’s scrap metal. The West Hancock Schools have gone into partnership with Wilke and Sons Salvage of Britt. The company and the school have set up scrap metal collection bins just outside the district bus barn. Anyone can bring by scrap metal that will be weighed by the company who will then issue a check for the scrap.

The district will benefit from the monies because it will be used for student project funding.

Other area districts such as Nashua-Plainfield Community Schools saw checks totaling nearly $10,000 from their scrap metal bins.