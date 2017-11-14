Patricia M. (Denger) Muhlenbruch, 86, of Dows passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Leahy Grove Assisted Living in Hampton.

Funeral services for Pat Muhlenbruch will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, November 17, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church, 109 North Eskridge in Dows with Pastor Shawn Hill officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 16 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Dows.

