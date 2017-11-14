Gas Prices Rise Unexpectedly in the Area

Gasoline prices at north Iowa service stations have risen by as much as a dime a gallon in recent weeks. Prices in the area are around $2.48 a gallon. Mark Peterson, at AAA Iowa, says that’s bucking the norm as prices are usually relatively stable or falling during mid-autumn.

Gas prices in Iowa are averaging $2.52 a gallon, which is two cents below the national average.

While refineries are making the switch from summer to winter grades of fuel about now, several other factors are involved that will impact pump prices.

The state’s most expensive gas is in Cedar Rapids at $2.58 a gallon.