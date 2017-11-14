Ernst, Grassley on GAO Report Findings on Drug Take-Back Programs

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) released the findings of a study into the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) implementation of regulations that create potential barriers to the participation of local pharmacies in federal drug take-back programs. The report was requested by Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley in March of 2016. Following the release of the GAO’s report, Senators Ernst and Grassley issued the following statement: “The GAO’s report found low voluntary participation among pharmacies, citing high costs and confusion over compliance with federal regulations. While we are disappointed in the GAO report’s findings, we cannot allow regulations to get in the way of participation in this critical program. Prescription drug take-back programs are a necessary and effective part of an all-of-the-above strategy in combatting the opioid epidemic, and we are looking at ways to increase participation moving forward.”