Curtis E. Draves, 86, of Webster City and formerly of Clarion, passed away Monday, November 13, 2017 at Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City.

Funeral services for Curtis Draves will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Holmes Lutheran Church, 2139 Hancock Avenue, Clarion with Pastor Rich Taylor officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service at Holmes Lutheran Church on Saturday beginning at 9:30 AM.

