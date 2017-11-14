Bonnie M. Urban, 86, died peacefully on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at the Muse Norris Hospice Unit in Mason City, IA.

Memorial service will be 1:30 PM, Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lake Mills, with Pastor Robert Lanphere officiating.

There will be no visitation prior to the service, but the family would like to warmly invite everyone in attendance to come downstairs for lunch and sharing your “Bonnie” memories following the memorial service at the church.

Inurnment will take place in Cedar Cemetery, Cherokee, IA, at a later date.

Family suggests that memorials can be made to: Asbury United Methodist Church, 107 E Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450 or Humane Society of North Iowa, 2700 South Birch Drive, Mason City, IA 50401.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221