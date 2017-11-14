Autumn Stargazing Night Scheduled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be holding an Autumn Stargazing program at Thorpe Park on Monday evening, November 20th. The program will be held at the entrance to the park beginning at 7:00 PM, and will last 45-60 minutes. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on “I”/345th Street.

Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains.

In the autumn nighttime sky, the summer triangle will be disappearing in the west, but the first of the winter constellations, such as Taurus the Bull and Auriga the Charioteer, will be rising in the east. Year-round constellations such as the Big and Little Dippers, and Cassiopeia, will also be visible.

In case of clouds, the program will have to be canceled and that announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as on the WCCB web site (www.winnebagoccb.com), the WCCB Facebook page, and the WCCB Twitter feed (@WinnebagoCCB). For more information about the Autumn Stargazing program, people can contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.