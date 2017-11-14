Alice in Wonderland Jr. Coming to Northwood-Kensett

Several area school districts have had successful musical productions this year with a couple setting premiere productions such as Forest City’s “Battle of the Boat”. Northwood-Kensett will hold its fall musical production on November 18th and 19th with the Disney adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland Jr.”

The show follows closely to the novels by Lewis Carrol and the 1951 Disney movie that became a classic animated fixture. The showtimes are Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm in the Northwood Kensett Elementary Auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. Northwood-Kensett activity passes will be accepted.