Wright County Board to Discuss Dumping Ordinances and Swine Confinements

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am to first hear from Sandy McGrath from the Wright County Environmental Health Department. Due to recent concerns regarding dumping of trash and debris, McGrath will present a pair of ordinances on dumping and nuisances. Ordinance 56 addresses illegal dumping. It controls illegally dumped materials in public places and on private property within unincorporated areas of Wright County. The board will hold a second reading of the ordinance with the third expected next week along with possible approval.

Ordinance 57 will abate nuisances and unsafe conditions. The ordinance is attempt to provide standards fro protection of life, health, property, and the general public welfare by regulating and controlling health nuisances within the same unincorporated areas outlined in Ordinance 56. The county essentially establishing higher guidelines than those in place in order to clean up and protect areas that could be slated for development or already are.

The board will also review the Master Matrix on two confinement feeding operations. Barn Owl Farms of Troy Township is proposing to construct two structures for an expected 2,500 head of swine. The facility will be a swine finisher confinement facility. Along with that construction, Golden Hawk Farms in the Norway Township is looking to construct two similar facilities with the same capacity.