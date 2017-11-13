Worth County Board to Review Elections and Appointments

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am by first hearing from the county engineer on the condition of secondary roads and needed improvements. The board will also hear about general drainage matters including the issue regarding Drainage District 23. The board will hear the Defendants answers to the Plaintiff’s First Set of Interrogatories to Defendants. The board will also discuss Drainage District 21 West Main where the engineer will submit plans for project for bid letting.

Then the board will perform a canvass of all of Worth County’s city elections which is expected to begin at 10am. These will include all mayoral and city council races.

The supervisors are expected to discuss appointments to the County Eminent Domain Compensation Commission. The board is looking for individuals with knowledge of property values estimation.

The board will meet at the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood.