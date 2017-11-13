Operation Christmas Child Drop Off Begins Today

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an International Christian Relief Organization. Every year, Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection week takes place during the third week in November when nearly 5,000 drop off locations open up across the country.

Shoebox Collection Week is November 13th-20th and the local participating location is the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church just outside of Forest City.

Hours of the local drop off are Monday from 4pm to 6pm, Tuesday from 4pm – 8pm, wedneday from 4pm to 6pm, Thursday and Friday from 10am-2pm, Saturday from 9am to 11am, Sunday from 8am to 10am, and Monday, November 20th frm 8am to 10am.

Those who are looking for what can be donated should visit www.pilotknob.org