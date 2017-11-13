Holiday Tour of Lights Returns to Forest City

Heritage Park of North Iowa will once again host the Holiday Tour of Lights. The event is a Christmas Tree decorating contest that can be entered by any local business, church, community or civic organization, or individual. It is free to enter and the trees will be on display from November 24th to December 24th. Visitors to the park will tour the displayed trees and vote on their favorite. First, second, and third winners will be announced on December 18th.

The event was very popular last year and organizers are looking for a larger display of Christmas trees this year. Those who are interested should call the park at (641) 596-0527.