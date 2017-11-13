Hancock County Board To Review Drainage District 8 Project

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 8:30am to first discuss the naming of an AFLAC agent for county employees. This will be followed by a teleconference with the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors regarding a joint drainage project in Drainage District 37-39 Lateral 9B. the boards will discuss the appointment of an engineer for the project and potential other future plans on the project.

The Hancock Supervisors will hear from Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders on related drainage issues within the county. Then at 9:30am Don Etler of Bolton & Menk will present an engineers report on Drainage District 8 Lateral 3 along with Drainage District 44. Both projects will require improvements to the drainage systems and so the board must set dates and times for public hearings with landowners inside of those districts.

The board will conclude the Monday meeting with a canvass of all city elections which were held on November 7th.