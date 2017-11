PREP OF THE WEEK NOVEMBER 8 2017

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Mallory Wilhelm helped the Bulldogs to another Top of Iowa Conference title, and led them to another regional final. In that 3-1 loss to Wapsie Valley Tuesday night, Mallory had 18 kills, 12 digs, 4 blocks, and was 21 of 21 serving as Lake Mills ended their season at 39-4. Congratulations to Lake Mills senior Mallory Wilhelm, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.