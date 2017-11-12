Forest City To Hold Christmas Tree Lighting Shortly

Forest City’s Annual Holiday Open House and Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Monday, November 27th. The open house portion will take place fro 4:30pm to 5:30pm that say at the Forest City Chamber of Commerce. The office is located at 145 S. Clark Street where there will be treats and a drawing for $25 in Forest City Bucks. Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance.

Forest City’s Tree Lighting will take place at 5:15pm at the Winnebago County Courthouse Square. The Waldorf University Choir will perform alongside students from the Forest City Elementary School. BrickStreet Theater will have an entertainment troupe performing as well.