Claudia Petra (Hallwas) Conyers, 63, of Garner, Iowa passed away on Friday, November 10, 2017 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa

A celebration of Life Service for Claudia Conyers will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 1:00 PM. The service will be held at Clear Lake Church of Christ, 2010 14th Ave North in Clear Lake, Iowa.