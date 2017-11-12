Belmond-Klemme’s Haugen Wins Trane Grant

Kendra Haugen of the Belmond-Klemme Community School District won a $500 grant from Halvorson Trane for STEM materials for her science curriculum. The grant needs to revolve around Energy, and teaching children about using natural resources for energy, not just fossil fuels. She will be purchasing STEM kits from Lakeshore Learning.

Trane personally delivered the check on Tuesday. Mrs. Haugen accepted the $500 Trane Energy Grant at the school and will be using the funds to purchase three Energy Kits, interactive science kits that allow students hands-on experience to problem solve real-world energy issues.