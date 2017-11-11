Ponce Pleads Guilty to Possession

German Ponce of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 1, 2017.  Ponce was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Ponce was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.  Ponce’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT. 

