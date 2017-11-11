NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Arizona Man Charged with Deer Poaching in Iowa

Iowa DNR Conservation Officers have charged Nicholas W. Slater, 31, of Glendale, AZ with deer poaching in Lake Manawa State Park on November 19, 2016.

Slater has been charged with the following in Iowa:

No valid non-resident deer license (Iowa Code section 483A.1(2)(K)

No valid non-resident deer license (antlered or any sex) (Iowa Code section 483A.1(2)(I))

Restrictions on taking game – illegal transportation of deer (Iowa Code section 481A.38)

Restrictions on taking game – illegal taking of deer (Iowa Code section 481A.38)

Restrictions on taking game – illegal possession of deer (Iowa Code section 481A.38)

Hunting on game refuge (Iowa Code section 481A.7)

No non-resident hunting license and habitat fee (Iowa Code section 483A.1(2)(G)).

The total fines for Slater are $2,243.20, plus liquidated damages for an antlered deer scoring 150 points or less. A judge will determine the exact total of liquidated damages.

These charges are part of a large, multi-state investigation that is ongoing.