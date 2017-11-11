Hy-Vee to Host Annual Veterans Day Breakfasts Today

Today, Hy-Vee will host its annual Veterans Day breakfasts to recognize and thank veterans and active-duty military members for their service and provide them with a complimentary meal. Hy-Vee expects to serve more than 90,000 veterans, military members and their guests at 246 stores across its eight-state region this year.

Some stores have planned programs, displays, entertainment or other activities to go along with the breakfast. Members of the media are welcome to attend.

The Veterans Day breakfasts are part of the Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, which is comprised of several company efforts, including the “Hy-Vee Round Up for the Homefront” program, Honor Flights, and veterans and military member employee recruitment.

Now through Nov. 30, Hy-Vee customers can help support veterans by rounding up their purchases to the next dollar — or a desired dollar amount — at the checkout. Hy-Vee will match customer donations, up to $100,000. All proceeds from Hy-Vee’s Round Up program benefit four organizations that support veterans and their families.