Ernst Introduces and Questions Iowa Farm Credit Administration Board Nominee, Glen Smith

The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry held a hearing to consider the nomination of Iowan, Glen Smith, to be a member of the Farm Credit Administration Board. U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the committee, introduced Mr. Smith ahead of his testimony. Senator Ernst questioned Mr. Smith on his plan to support young and beginning farmers. Additionally, at a time when Iowa’s farmers are experiencing low commodity prices, Senator Ernst highlighted the important role of the farm credit system.