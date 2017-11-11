Ernst Introduces and Questions Iowa Farm Credit Administration Board Nominee, Glen Smith

November 11, 2017 AJ Taylor
The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry held a hearing to consider the nomination of Iowan, Glen Smith, to be a member of the Farm Credit Administration Board. U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the committee, introduced Mr. Smith ahead of his testimony.

Senator Ernst questioned Mr. Smith on his plan to support young and beginning farmers. Additionally, at a time when Iowa’s farmers are experiencing low commodity prices, Senator Ernst highlighted the important role of the farm credit system.

 

