Winnebago Supervisors Review Drainage Matters

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors spoke with Rick Hopper of Jacobsen-Westergaard Engineering on the reclassification of one district and the work on another that remains after its reclassification.

The county has taken action to investigate the reclassification of Drainage District 103. While the investigation was underway, engineers found that there were certain properties that should have been included into the district because their drainage effected the amount of water in the lines in Drainage District 103. Hopper recommended that these rogue properties should be included into the district for a more accurate levy of the water usage. The supervisors approved the report by the engineering company as part of the process to reclassify the district.

Hopper also presented some of the issues that were being addressed in the reclassification of Drainage District 1. According to Hopper, repairs need to be done to Drainage District 1 Laterals 2 and 4. The reason is because in some cases, the silt in the ditches is nearly three feet deep and the tiling needs to be replaced and improved. By code, the county must proceed with the repairs unless told otherwise. No time and date has been set on the project, however public hearings have been scheduled beginning at 9am on January 9th to allow for public comment on the work.

The board has set January 9th at 9:40am to hold a public hearing for Drainage District 1 Lateral 4 Sub 1 repair and cleaning work. The ditch drains into the district and the cleaning will help in not only drainage, but assessing accurate levies on landowners in the county.