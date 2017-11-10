Waldorf University Vocalists Take National Honors

Three Waldorf University students earned recognition at the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) competition at Drake University on November 3-4.

Zachary Feldt of Des Moines, Iowa, earned a finalist/winner designation in the Lower College Men’s Musical Theatre division. Feldt is only the third student to make the finals from Waldorf University, and is the first Waldorf student to ever win a division. Feldt also was in the semi-finals for the Classical division.

Makenzie Davis of Troy, Mich., reached the semi-finals in the Classical Division, while Myriah Hacker of Denison, Iowa, reached the semi-finals in Musical Theatre.

“NATS isn’t just about competing for accolades,” said Waldorf University’s Adjunct Professor of Voice Dr. Jessica Saunders. “Rather, it is an opportunity for students to prepare music at a high level, get feedback from voice teachers across the state, and to listen to fellow singers performing at the highest level. Everyone who attended from Waldorf accomplished something extraordinary and I am so proud that I get to work with such talented young musicians every week!”

Other Waldorf University students competing at the event were: Lauren Babcock of Des Moines, Iowa; William Kreitlow from Kanawha, Iowa; Jennifer Martin from Des Moines, Iowa; and Samuel Morrison from Maysville, Iowa.