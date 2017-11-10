NIACC’s Flaherty Earns Soccer First Team All Region Honor

NIACC’s sophomore keeper Katherine Flaherty was selected to the all-NJCAA Region XI first team.

Flaherty, who is from Albert Lea, Minn., was the only keeper on the first-team. She had a 69.1 percent save percentage and tallied one shutout in the 2017 season.

Also for the Lady Trojans, Lena Oliver was a second-team selection as a forward. Freshmen Emma Eden (defender) and Kirrilly Hughes (midfield) were honorable mention all-region selections.

Oliver led the Lady Trojans in scoring with eight goals and five assists. Eden collected three goals and two assists and Hughes had two goals for the Lady Trojans, who were playing their first season since 2004.