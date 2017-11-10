Neely Pleads Guilty to Possession

Jeffery Alan Neely of Clarks Grove, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on April 26, 2017. Neely was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Neely was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.

Neely’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.