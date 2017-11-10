Veterans Day Celebrations Throughout the Area

Lake Mills High School will be the site of the annual Veterans Day celebrations tonight beginning at 7pm. The annual salute will take place in the high school auditorium proceeded by a pancake supper starting at 4:45pm and continuing until 6:45pm. Veterans will eat free during the supper. Organizers say that the public is encouraged to attend the event.

In Belmond, celebrations get underway at 10am at the Luick Gymnasium in Belmond High School. Chris Roberts of the U. S. Army is the featured speaker. The high school band and choir will perform and veterans will be recognized during the event.

Northwood-Kensett will start their program at 2:45pm. It will feature the announcement of the winners of the student patriotic essay contest and performances by the high school choir and band. This year, the guest speaker will be Brigadier General Sandra L. Best who is the Chief of Staff for the Minnesota Air National Guard. She is also the first female General in the Minnesota Air National Guard. Her duties include the command supervision, oversight, and leadership of the 133rd Airlift Wing in St. Paul and 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth.

At West Hancock High School, festivities will get underway at 2:30pm with performances by the West Hancock Mixed Chorus, the Elementary School Choir, the high school concert band, and Sydney Zamago reading Eve Bunting’s ‘The Wall”. The guest speaker will be former mayor and Vietnam War veteran Jim Nelson.

At Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School, it will be the 64th edition of Veterans Day celebrations beginning at 10:30am. Students will perform the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance, and the high school band will perform. The guest speaker will be Major Gabriel Haugland of the Iowa National Guard.

In LuVerne, Stuart Simpson will be the guest speaker in the celebrations at LuVerne Elementary School beginning at 10:15am. Fifth and sixth graders will serve lunch to the veterans assembled there along with singing a number of patriotic songs.

In Kanawha, events will take place in the West Hancock Middle School gym beginning at 10am. The 7th and 8th grade student choir will perform the National Anthem and a number of patriotic songs. Carl Anderson, who is the Commander of the Kanawha American Legion will be the featured speaker.

In Buffalo Center, events are scheduled to get underway beginning at 10am. The North Iowa High School Band and Choir will perform. North Iowa High School students April Soost and Jackson Berte will be the student speakers. the guest speaker will be Wendy Krull of the U. S. Army in the Army Nurse Corps.