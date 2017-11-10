Fumigation Continuing Instruction Course is Nov. 14

The Worth County Extension and Outreach office will host a Fumigation Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial and private fumigant pesticide applicators on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site for the Nov. 14 CIC is the Worth County Extension Office at 1206 3rd Ave. N. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. and the course runs from 9 to 11 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Worth County office at 641-324-1531.

The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 7C (Fumigation) and 10 (Research and Demonstration) and private pesticide applicators who are certified to apply fumigants. The course will cover topics including safe handling and storage of pesticides; pests, pest management and pesticides; laws and regulations; and personal protective equipment.

Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through PSEP can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.