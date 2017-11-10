Forest City Firefighters to Host Soup Supper

The Forest City Fire Department will once again host the 27th Annual Soup Supper to be held at the Emergency Services Center on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. The firefighters, with the help of their wives and families, will be serving chili, oyster stew, cheese soup, and homemade desserts.

Donations to the event will help the department purchase an UTV aluminum trailer. the trailer can be used to transport the fire department utility task vehicle. The vehicle will be bought through funds that were raised from the 2017 Iowa Firefighters Association Convention back in September.

Those who cannot attend, but would like to make a donation can send their check or money order to the Forest City Firefighters Association, 107 Highway 69 South, Forest City, IA 50436. Past support of the fire department has be invaluable in the purchase and acquisition of needed equipment for the department.