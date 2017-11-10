Christmas With Waldorf Will Include Area High Schools

Waldorf University’s Department of Music will present Christmas with Waldorf, December 1-2 at 7 pm and December 3 at 2 pm at First Baptist Church in Forest City. Christmas with the Waldorf University Wind Symphony will be held on December 7 at 7 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. This year’s theme is “This Shining Night.”

“Christmas with Waldorf is a very special event for our university, students and community,” said Waldorf University President Dr. Robert Alsop. “This year, our Department of Music has invited area high school choirs to participate in this event. It’s sure to be another great display of music and pageantry.”

Artistically directed by Waldorf University’s Director of Choral Activities, Joel Everist, this year’s celebration will feature the Waldorf Choir, Schola Cantorum and choral ensembles from some of the finest high school programs in the North Iowa area, including the Forest City High School and West Fork High School on December 1, Algona High School on December 2 and the Lake Mills, West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield Ventura High School choirs on December 3.

Christmas with the Waldorf University Wind Symphony will be under the artistic direction of Cory Schmitt. Well-known Christmas hymns will be performed by the wind symphony and the newlyformed Chamber Ensemble.