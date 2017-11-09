Today is Winter Weather Awareness Day

Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation designating Nov. 9, 2017, as Winter Weather Awareness Day in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD), the National Weather Service (NWS), and local emergency management agencies recognize Winter Weather Awareness Day in early November each year.

Although winter does not officially start until Dec. 21, now is the time to prepare for the coming winter weather. The change in seasons can produce winter storms, blizzards, ice storms, periods of extremely cold temperatures, and dangerous wind chills. Frostbite, hypothermia, and motor vehicle accidents pose real threats to the safety of all Iowans. Being prepared at home and on the road can mean the difference between life and death.

Winter weather safety tips

Stay indoors when possible.

Dress warmly in loose-fitting, layered, light-weight clothing.

Avoid overexertion. Cold weather puts added strain on the heart. If you do shovel snow, be sure to take frequent breaks.

Keep dry and change wet clothing frequently to prevent loss of body heat.

Don’t drive in bad weather if it’s not necessary. The leading cause of death during winter storms is transportation accidents.

Have your vehicle systems checked by a mechanic, and install good winter tires.

Maintain at least half a tank of gas at all times.

Keep an emergency supply kit in your car.

If you are stranded, stay in the car and hang a brightly-colored cloth on the radio antenna to draw attention

Visit HSEMD’s preparedness website, Ready Iowa, for more information on how to plan for winter hazards, whether at home, at work or on the road. Visit the Ready Iowa website, www.beready.iowa.gov, for downloadable brochures, emergency plans, and checklists. Many local emergency management agencies also provide winter weather preparedness information on their websites.

Winter weather information from the National Weather Service offices serving Iowa can be found on the National Weather Service website. Check your local National Weather Service office for more information: www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/resource_room/NWS_offices.html.

The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management leads, coordinates and supports homeland security and emergency management functions in order to establish sustainable communities and ensure economic opportunities for Iowa and its citizens.