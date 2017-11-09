Forest City Reviews Downtown Parking Issues

Forest City is experiencing a problem with its downtown parking. For example, according to Winnebago County officials, students who attend Waldorf University regularly park in the Winnebago County Courthouse parking and in downtown business parking lots. Students allege that there is an apparent shortage of available spaces.

Recently, Waldorf University officials purchased from the city, two potential parking areas at a very low price. However, city officials say that nothing has been done to develop those lots into parking areas for faculty, staff, and students by the university.

The City Council met on Monday to review what needs to be done to accommodate both business and residential parking problems downtown. The focus was primarily on one parking lot where residents are being asked to park during overnight hours. This would keep cars from being parked in downtown spaces overnight and, in case of snow storms, street cleaning could be done much more effectively.

Currently, overnight parking on the business district streets is prohibited in Lots 1 through 5. Any vehicles parked in these business district spaces overnight will be ticketed and towed. However, parking is allowed overnight in the business district lot located at the intersection of 6th and K Streets. This lot can be used by residents in the downtown apartments during the overnight hours. However, while downtown customers use them for free during the day, residents in the apartments have to pay for the permits to use them overnight. Landlords are charged first, then tenants may see the costs passed on to them. According to Forest City Administrator Barbara Smith, those annual charges are doubling with the revision of the city codes on Monday.

Downtown landlords must provide off street parking for their residents, at least one space per apartment unit, according to city code. Additional resident vehicles must find spaces in prescribed overnight parking lots. Apartment residents who cannot find a space to park in these lots during the day must park elsewhere until space becomes available after 7pm. Then those residents must move their cars into those three lots or risk being ticketed by the Forest City Police.