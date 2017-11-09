Area Concerns Rise Over the Drafting of the New Farm Bill

North Iowa as well as the state play a large role in the process of creating a farm bill and with less than one year remaining before the current bill expires work is underway to draft legislation that will support farmers in the state.

Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, as well as Rep. Steve King, sit on the agricultural committees that draft the farm bill. All have recently toured the area to get a feel of what farmers are looking for in the new farm bill. Each have heard concerns about bankruptcy, crop insurance, subsidies, and cover crop options.

Anna Johnson, a policy program associate at the Center for Rural Affairs, says initial plans and new ideas are being discussed. The center already has identified key focus areas that include strong support for conservation.

The Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) are initiatives that the Center for Rural Affairs maintains should be well funded. The programs offer financial and technical assistance to farmers while tying payments to performance.

The center is also pushing for a bill that will support beginning farmers in rural developments. Johnson says it’s also clear that a level playing field doesn’t exist for small farmers competing with much larger counterparts. She stresses that issue can be addressed, in part, by adjusting crop insurance payments and the method used to determine those payments.

Johnson argues that crop insurance should provide a basic level of support, particularly to small and mid-size farms, rather than disproportionately benefiting farmers with the most acreage. The current farm bill will run out of funding Sept. 30, 2018. The first farm bill was created in 1933 and provided subsidies to farmers during the Great Depression.

Farm bills are drafted every five years to govern a variety of agriculture programs across the country.